Jennifer Love Hewitt felt an extra bit emotional on International Women's Day as she paid tribute to her late mother on social media.

Revealing that her birthday fell on the same day, she took to Instagram with an adorable picture of a young Jennifer playing with her mother.

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt makes a pregnancy confession

She paired it with an emotional message, writing: "Today you are 77 in heaven! And it's international women's day!

"The little girl in this pic knew from the moment we met, that you would be the greatest woman in her life. And you were! You were a single mom, great business woman, greatest friend, shined even when your heart was breaking, stared cancer in the face with grace and fight."

She continued: "And made everyone who ever met you, not be able to forget it. So many people miss you mom. Because you touched so many. My kids see hummingbirds and say hi Mimi.

"I see you when they smile, and feel you in the deep joy they naturally feel. I love you so much and hope they throw you a huge party in the sky. Happy Birthday Mom."

Jennifer emotionally paid tribute to her late mother

The 9-1-1 star was inundated by the love and support of her friends and fans, as close friend Amanda Kloots simply commented: "Love you," and Maria Sansone wrote: "Beautifully said."

Many chose to flood her comments section with heart emojis as one fan said: "Happy birthday to your angel mother," and another responded: "I believe she is looking down and is so proud of the woman you've become."

The actress has since become a mom herself, sharing three children with actor husband Brian Hallisay, those being Atticus, six, Autumn, eight, and Aiden, five months.

The actress revealed with a fresh new look that she was returning to 9-1-1

Jennifer was on maternity leave from the hit Fox drama, which sees her play the character of Maddie Buckley, but will return on 21 March when the show hits screens again.

