Jennifer Lopez called 'so annoying' by best friend Leah Remini in fun pool TikTok Leah was not happy with Jen's look

Jennifer Lopez has been called "so annoying" by her best friend Leah Remini after they enjoyed a pool day together.

Leah took to TikTok to share a video of their day in the Los Angeles sunshine, revealing that she had turned up in a baseball cap after "Jen asked me to meet her at the pool".

"Here's me, normal. Look at this one! Head wrap, jewelry," Leah quipped, turning the camera on Jen who was wearing a silk head wrap and drop earrings.

"Can you be ugly once? Just be normal once?!" Leah then exclaimed as Jennifer burst into laughter and Leah added: "You're such a [expletive]" and proceeded to jump on top of her pal.

She captioned the video: "It's so annoying."

The video was actually taken eight years ago in 2014; the pair met over a decade ago when Leah and her husband Angelo Pagan attended Jennifer's then-boyfriend Marc Anthony's film premiere.

Jen wore a head wrap and jewelry for the day at the pool

"I went to the premiere hoping she was going to be ugly in real life," Leah previously shared, adding that when she was "approaching Jennifer, I was like, 'I hope it's the lighting. Maybe she just looks good in here,' and as I got closer I was like, 'Oh damn, there's a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty'."

"I was like, 'Ugh, I hope she's dumb', ya know? I wanted to find something and I didn't," she continued, to which Jennifer joked that they "fell in love right there".

Jennifer shared this new video with fans

The video comes after Jennifer released a new music video for the up tempo version of her hit song featuring Maluma, 'Marry Me'.

The song- from her hit movie of the same name, premiered exclusively on her Facebook page and gave fans a behind the scenes look into the Madison Square Garden concert that appeared in the film

