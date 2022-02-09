Jennifer Lopez wows in bridal style dress for a very special occasion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the definition of couple goals! Attending a special screening of Marry Me in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the loved up pair put on a glamorous display as they walked the red carpet together.

Looking every inch the blushing bride, Jennifer stepped out in a demure white lace mini dress from the Italian fashion house, Giambattista Valli. Accessorising with a gold floral clutch bag and droplet earrings, the 52-year-old added a stunning pair of crystal-embellished stilettos by Jimmy Choo.

Jennifer gave off bridal vibes in a lace mini dress by Giambattista Valli

Sporting warm honey highlights, JLo's hair had been blowdried into a sleek, straight style, that elegantly framed her face. Creating an angelic makeup look that complimented her dress, the actress rocked a smokey brown eyeshadow, complete with voluminous lashes, a hint of contouring bronzer and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match – divine!

As for her beau, Ben was dressed to the nines in a dapper navy suit, layered with a black overcoat. Showing support for Jennifer, The Last Duel star couldn't stop smiling as he walked the red carpet alongside his girlfriend. Packing on the PDA, the couple were pictured snuggling up, with Ben planting a sweet kiss on her forehead.

Since announcing their relationship on Instagram in July 2021, the pair have been inseparable, and Jennifer recently opened up about their reunion.

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," she told People, adding: "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Jennifer and Ben looked so loved up on the red carpet

Jennifer and Ben – affectionately known as 'Bennifer' – first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli and became engaged soon after.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez opens up about her Valentine's Day plans with Ben Affleck

They were set to get married in September 2003, but cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention and eventually broke up in January 2004.

Continuing, she added: "it feels very different than it was years ago", admitting that "there's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice."

