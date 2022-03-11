Ben Affleck says 'yes' to Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me music video Ben made his music video debut in Jenny on the Block

Jennifer Lopez has released her new music video and left fans surprised as her beau Ben Affleck makes a rare appearance.

Twenty years after he made his music video debut in 'Jenny on the Block', Ben returned for the new track, appearing first in a photo frame on top of a piano being played by Jennifer. He is later hinted at as the cameras catch Jennifer walking into a room where he is stood in the doorway, and later as she is joined by a bearded lover as they playfully roll around in her bed.

The video for the ballad version of hit single 'Marry Me' features behind the scenes clips from the Marry Me movie, as well as never before seen footage of Jennifer and her co-star Maluma, and a sneak peek into the daily life of the pop star, from her reading scripts, dancing in her backyard and spending time with Ben.

"Ben is in her music video, literally crying," commented one fan.

Marry Me, the feel-good rom-com available on Peacock, stars Jennifer as a powerhouse pop singer Kat Valdez who unexpectedly marries single dad and math teacher Charlie Gilbert (played by Owen Wilson) after her fiance is caught on camera cheating in her and their global mid-concert wedding is called off.

Jennifer has been opening up on her romance with Ben in recent weeks, recently sharing a rare insight into her romance and acknowledging the "beautiful" second chance they have been given.

In one scene she cuddled with Ben

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," the singer and actress told People, adding: "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Jennifer and Ben – affectionately known as 'Bennifer' – first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli and became engaged soon after.

He also appeared in a frame on her piano

They were set to get married in September 2003, but cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention and eventually broke up in January 2004.

They sparked rumors of a reconciliation soon after Jen's engagement to Alex Rodriguez broke down and then went Instagram official with their relationship in July while on a European holiday in honor of her 52nd birthday.

Jennifer is mom to 13-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and Ben has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

