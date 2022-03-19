Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'feeling blessed' as they share Holi celebrations with fans Priyanka and Nick Jonas were covered in colorful paint

Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures of her and husband Nick Jonas celebrating the Hindu holiday of Holi.

The pictures were taken at a private home in Los Angeles, and is their first time marking the Festival of Colors as parents. The actress shared two posts with fans, the first featuring a video of Nick being covered in the paint powder by a male friend before Priyanka kisses him and they rub the color on their faces.



"To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing," she captioned the post.

"Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed."

The second post featured more pictures from the day including a gorgeous snap of Priyanka covered in color and holding her hands up to cover her face with a big smile.

Holi marks the first days of spring.

Priyanks shared a series of sweet family snaps

The pair confirmed in January that they had welcomed a daughter via surrogacy.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Priyanka shared on social media.

Tagging her husband, she concluded: "Thank you so much." Brother-in-law Joe Jonas was quick to comment, simply adding heart emojis, and friends and family shared their love.

Husband Nick was left covered in paint

"AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!" commented comedian Lilly Singh

The couple have been married since 2018, and their fans often ask them if they're planning to start a family, with Priyanka addressing having children in an interview with The Times in December 2021.

She was asked if she wanted "a cricket team"-worthy number of children one day to which she responded. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she laughed.

