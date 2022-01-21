Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'overjoyed' to welcome baby via surrogacy Congratulations!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the happy news that they have welcomed a baby. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Priyanka shared on social media.

Tagging her husband, she concluded: "Thank you so much." Brother-in-law Joe Jonas was quick to comment, simply adding heart emojis, and friends and family shared their love. "AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!" commented comedian Lilly Singh.

Nick shared the same message, and fans inundated him with heart meojis.

"Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW," added producer and friend Ryan Tedder.

The couple have been married since 2018, and their fans often ask them if they're planning to start a family, with Priyanka addressing having children in an interview with The Times in December 2021.

She was asked if she wanted "a cricket team"-worthy number of children one day to which she responded. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she laughed.

The news comes after the pair rang in 2022 with a special message and a whole host of photos including intimate snapshots while on a getaway together.

The Matrix Resurrections actress updated fans with a sweet selection of photos from their vacation with the caption: "Photo dump. So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore u @natasha.poonawalla."

Priyanka, 39, looked relaxed and happy in the arms of Nick, 29, as they soaked up the sun onboard a luxury yacht.

