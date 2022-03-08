Priyanka Chopra introduces unexpected new additions in video from stunning family home The couple recently welcomed their first child

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reveling in life as new parents and the actress was delighted to give fans a cute update on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a video at the plush Los Angeles home she shares with her husband and their newborn.

Fans were no doubt hoping to get a glimpse of their bundle of joy but were instead treated to a look at some new family members, who came in the form of two ducks swimming in their infinity pool.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

The Baywatch actress posted a clip of them soaking up the sun as they bobbed in the water and wrote: "New pets I guess."

Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying some downtime at their home since they welcomed their baby via surrogate at the beginning of the year.

At the time they made the announcement on social media in a post which read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Priyanka welcomed the additions to her sun-soaked home

In an interview for Vanity Fair's February 2022 issue, published days before announcing she had become a mother, Priyanka said that children are "a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

They certainly have their hands full as they also have three dogs, Panda, Diana, and Gino, to care for too.

The Bollywood star adores being a mom to her fur babies, so if the ducks stay, they'll be welcomed into an animal-loving family.

Priyanka and Nick kept their baby news a secret

The couple haven't confirmed further details of their baby but Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, opened up about becoming a grandparent when she spoke to photographers at an event in Mumbai when she said she was "so happy to become a grandmother".

When asked about the name, her answer was translated from Indian to English as: "We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now."

