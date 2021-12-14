Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely sensational in elegant patterned dress So stunning

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the midst of promoting her upcoming movie, The Matrix Resurrections, and she's kicking it off in style.

MORE: Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas parting ways with their London love nest?

The actress shared pictures of the look she wore for the first day of press week for the movie, and fans quickly fell in love.

She wore a patterned bodycon dress from Proenza Schouler that made her look absolutely divine, sporting an intricate painted-on blue and white design.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share big news with fans

The outfit perfectly hugged her curves and even featured a turtleneck detail, which Priyanka let shine by wearing her hair in a long braid.

She completed the look with a pair of white stilettos and a bold red lip, as she captioned the set: "Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete #matrixresurrections."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in gold mini dress for epic roast of husband Nick Jonas

Fans were enamored with her appearance and took to the comments to reflect it, with Paris Hilton simply dropping a heart-eyed and flame emojis.

Lilly Singh wrote: "Obsessed," with a fan saying: "Aaaaaaaaah i love ittttt!!! You look gorgeous," and many others simply using heart emojis as well.

Priyanka donned an eye-catching patterned dress to promote her upcoming movie

The Indian star has a penchant for pulling off show-stopping patterns, with her recent ensemble for the British Fashion Awards reflecting more of the same.

Priyanka really turned heads at the ceremony in a show-stopping Richard Quinn outfit, a fully floral combination of a pantsuit with an overcoat.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra is radiant in her stunning festive outfit in new pictures

MORE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her hack for perfect brows and it's a game-changer

The skin-tight design, also acting as gloves and shoes, showed off her dynamite physique as she employed a chunky belt made of the same fabric to cinch in her waist.

She paired the garment with a matching coat that gave her some statement shoulders while stretching behind her in a dramatic cape-like train.

The couple turned heads at The Fashion Awards with their chic ensembles

The Baywatch star completed the look with a Bulgari necklace and tied her hair in an up-do as she walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas, also looking stylish in a black and red suit.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.