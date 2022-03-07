Priyanka Chopra shares insight into family life with adorable video of her dogs The Bollywood star is a mother to three dogs

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying a life of relatively more downtime ever since she and husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via a surrogate.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to show, however, that her other babies weren't being neglected in the meantime, those being her three dogs.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

In an adorable clip she posted, she panned across all three of her dogs, Panda, Diana, and Gino, fast asleep near her as she simply wrote: "Home" with a prayer and heart emoji and soundtracked it by the Married Life tune from Up.

The Bollywood star is an adoring mother to her three dogs with Nick and often shares snippets of her fun life with them on social media.

However, since then, they've had their hands full with another bundle of joy, that being their first child, who they broke their silence about in January.

Priyanka shared an adorable video featuring her three dogs

With a social media post, they both announced the news, writing: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

The two were immediately inundated with supportive comments and wishes from friends and members of the Jonas family.

In an interview for Vanity Fair's February 2022 issue, published days before announcing she had become a mother, Priyanka said that children are "a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

While they've been relatively quiet about sharing details of life as parents or more about their newborn, Priyanka did share a glimpse at her baby's nursery recently.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby via surrogacy in January

Along with several photographs she shared of her month on her social feed, the Quantico star posted a picture which simply revealed a selection of teddy bears with an idol of baby Sri Krishna stood against a window.



