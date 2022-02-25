Priyanka Chopra shares devastating footage from neonatal unit following birth of her and Nick Jonas' baby The Hollywood star took to social media to show fans the heart-breaking scenes

Priyanka Chopra has shared a devastating video from an intensive care neonatal unit in a Ukrainian hospital that was targeted by Russian missile strikes.

READ: Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

The footage was originally posted by The New York Times and showed newborns who were moved into a makeshift bomb shelter for safety.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka and Nick's Love Story

Heartbreakingly, a nurse can be seen in the video, smiling away while attending to a tiny baby. Priyanka shared the scenes with her friends and fans on her Instagram Story.

READ: Priyanka Chopra shares heartbreaking tribute after sad family loss

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra breaks silence after secretly welcoming first baby with Nick Jonas

This topic is close to the Hollywood star's heart, as she became a mother in January, welcoming her first baby via surrogate 12 weeks early with her husband, Nick Jonas.

According to reports, the couple's baby is currently in a Southern California hospital and will remain there until given the go-ahead by doctors to go home to Priyanka and Nick.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looking goregous on the red carpet

The Hollywood actress also shared footage on her Instagram feed of Ukrainians taking to underground subways to use as bunkers.

Captioning the clip, she said: "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.

"It's difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.

"There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me."

Priyanka and her husband Nick recently revealed they were "overjoyed" to have welcomed their first child together.

The couple are yet to reveal their baby's gender or name, but on Thursday, the former Miss World shared a first glimpse into the tot's nursery, showing off some adorable teddy bears amongst a photo dump.

Priyanka Chopra shows first-glimpse of new baby's nursery

Other photos she shared included a cosy sunset pic of her and Nick, some very photogenic French fries and a picture of the pair's (very cute) pups Panda and Diana.

Fans commented on the post one excitedly saying: "Baby update!!!!!", while another wrote: "Aww so cute. Hope you and the family are doing fine."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.