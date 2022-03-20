Shane Warne's children and ex-wife Simone Callahan bid emotional farewell to cricketer at private memorial The special event took place at

Shane Warne's closest friends and family gathered on Sunday to bid farewell to the cricket star following his death earlier this month.

The sporting icon and father-of-three passed away during a holiday in Thailand of natural causes, aged just 52.

WATCH: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life

A total of 80 guests, including Shane's ex-wife Simone Callahan, their three children, Jackson, Summer and Brooke, as well as his parents and brother all gathered at St Kilda Football Club in Melbourne for a private service.

Guests were invited to wear St Kilda scarves and two scarves were draped across Shane's coffin as it was driven around the oval to the sound of the 1970s Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes' hit The Time of My Life.

Simone and friends raised a glass for Shane

Two other songs played during the outdoor part of the service, Fix You by Coldplay and Simply The Best by Tina Turner.

The lap of honour was immediately followed by a champagne toast and ex-wife Simone could be seen smiling whilst lifting her glass.

It was an emotional day for Shane's children as his youngest daughter Summer, 20, was in tears during the service and his only son Jackson was pictured kissing his coffin as the procession ended.

Summer and Brooke watched as Jackson helped carry his dad's coffin

The private service comes two days after Brooke and Jackson were invited to the Marvel Stadium to honour their dad during the 2022 AFL Round 01 match between the St Kilda Saints and the Collingwood Magpies.

The sporting icon passed away earlier this month in Thailand

Taking to Instagram following the special moment, Brooke said: "Such a special game to our family, honouring our dad tonight has been such an amazing feeling, thank you to everyone involved, feels good to smile, thank you and go pies!!"

Jackson also took to Instagram and simply captioned the pictures of the game: "For dad. Go saints."