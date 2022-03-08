Elizabeth Hurley reacts to Shane Warne's daughter's emotional tribute - 'Your dad worshipped you' The cricket legend passed away last Friday

On Monday night, Shane Warne's heartbroken family, including his three children, Brooke, Jackson and Summer, ex-wife Simone Callahan, his parents Keith and Brigette, and brother Jason finally broke their silence, four days after the sudden death of the cricket legend.

Whilst their tribute was released via a statement, his youngest daughter, Summer, 20, also shared her thoughts on Instagram.

WATCH: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life

"There are no words. It feels like I'm dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you're okay. This can't be real life. There's no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth," she began her post.

"There's no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that 'everything is going to be okay' or how 'proud' you are of me, or simply saying 'goodnight' or 'good morning'.

Summer shared ten photos and videos of them together through the years

"Moments before the world took you away from me, we were jamming to 'Summer of 69' and 'I've had the time of my life'. Talking about how much you loved that song and seeing your smile light up the whole room while we danced and couldn't stop laughing at each other. God, you made me laugh dad. Little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you dad."

Summer went on to state that their time was "robbed" before adding that he will remain "forever alive inside my heart".

Alongside the moving tribute, Summer posted a collection of videos and pictures of them both.

Shane shared three kids with his ex-wife Simone Callahan

Friends and family of the 20-year-old were quick to comment, including Elizabeth and Damian Hurley.

"I love you, Summer. Your daddy worshipped you," Elizabeth wrote, whilst Damian added: "I love you so much."

Her brother Jackson, 22, also comforted her by writing: "I love you summer, I’m always going to be here for you."