Robbie Williams says Shane Warne's sudden death has left him 'terrified' The 48-year-old singer praised the late 52-year-old cricket legend

Robbie Williams has revealed he is "terrified" of death following the sudden passing of cricket legend Shane Warne.

MORE: Shane Warne's cause of death revealed as his three children and ex-wife break their silence

The father-of-four spoke candidly about the recent tragedy ahead of his upcoming trip to Melbourne, where his biopic Better Man is set to be filmed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life

Speaking to The Herald, the 48-year-old said: "His passing has inspired me to think about life in a different way – and the fragility of life is terrifying."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley pens heartbreaking tribute to ex-fiance Shane Warne after shock death

RELATED: Damian Hurley pens emotional tribute following death of 'father figure' Shane Warne

He added: "If you don't love Shane Warne, you're an [expletive]."

Robbie and Ayda have recently sold two of their homes

Robbie is gearing up for an exciting few months, including a one-off show at Rod Laver Arena at the end of April. The recorded show is billed as "An Exclusive Evening with Robbie Williams" and will form part of the singer's finished biopic.

Robbie, who has been off social media since the end of last year, has had a very busy start to the year.

Just last week, it was revealed that he and Ayda Field had sold their $50million Beverly Hills mansion to singer Drake, less than two months after selling their Wiltshire estate.

Shane Warne passed away last week from natural causes

The 48-year-old had originally listed the ten-bedroom property, which sits on three acres of land, for $80million, but reportedly reduced the asking price when it failed to find a buyer.

However, he has still made an impressive profit after buying it for $32.67million from Guess co-founder Armand Marciano back in 2015.

The deal marks Drake's first property purchase in Los Angeles, and it's easy to see why he would choose to snap up Robbie's family home. The property spans 25,000 square feet and has ten bedrooms and a whopping 22 bathrooms, along with amenities such as an 11-car garage, a gym, games room and professional screening room.