Kelly Ripa shares new details from family vacation following return The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was on break

Kelly Ripa's absence may not have been noticed by many fans, as she continued to appear on her morning show in pre-recorded segments, but the star spent the last three weeks on a relaxing family vacation.

Or so you'd think, as the TV star returned to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning to reveal that she actually spent her vacation time engaged in a much more energetic activity.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa leaps around her impressive living room as she plays a virtual video

She told co-star Ryan Seacrest at the start of the episode: "I spent my spring break at the Big Tens and the NCAA finals."

Kelly then revealed that she watched the Big Ten conference in a hotel room, adding with a swell of pride that her son Joaquin's school, the University of Michigan, took first place at the event.

She then rattled off some stats to Ryan from the wrestling division of the event, the one that related specifically to Joaquin, as he sat there quite impressed.

Kelly made her return to LIVE! following spring break

"Where's Joaquin [in this]," Ryan then inquired, to which she explained: "So Joaquin, as a freshman, is not in this tournament.

"And I say this freely, thank god!" she added, adding that it was hard for her to watch the others engaging in such a tough sport, saying: "It took years off my life watching these young men."

While discussing the injuries and efforts that went into the sport, Kelly appealed for channels like NBC to add the "original sport" to their coverage of the Olympics "because that's where the sacrifice is."

Kelly even spoke about a particularly interesting bit of the tournament, the cameras focussing on the audience, and how they'd often capture the reactions of the parents that she termed the "mom cam."

The TV star supported her son Joaquin's team through their tournament

The Hope and Faith star added that she had started to get a little too invested in the game, to the point that she added: "Mark [Consuelos] was like 'sit down, people are starting to videotape you' because I was saying such offensive things."



