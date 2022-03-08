Kelly Ripa's eating habits are the talk of LIVE in amusing on-air moment with her husband The couple were hosting the show together

Mark Consuelos gave a very intimate sneak peek into life with his wife Kelly Ripa during a segment on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday.

The pair were hosting the show in a pre-recorded episode when the conversation turned to their three children.

Kelly admitted that Joaquin, Lola and Michael regularly get "grossed out" by their famous parents especially when they're eating.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have hilarious exchange on LIVE!

As she began to explain the situation, Mark chimed in with some details which Kelly appeared not to be expecting.

Mark said: "You have a very interesting way of eating food," and revealed Kelly often puts her plate in front of him before diving in with her fingers.

"You stick all three fingers, the tips of all three fingers into your mouth," he said as he did a hilarious and animated impression of his wife.

Kelly and Mark are hosting LIVE! after returning from vacation

He reiterated the eating habit once again and said she often uses the three-finger technique.

Kelly tried to defend herself by saying she only eats that way when dining on finger food, but the damage was already done as the audience roared with laughter at the amusing exchange which she took in her stride.

The couple have been a hit working together in Ryan Seacrest's absence and fans love it when they host as a team.

Kelly and Mark discussed how their children are regularly 'grossed out' by them

They are currently enjoying a family break away together and recorded their episode before they left. A source told HELLO!: "Kelly is taking a few weeks off for a much-deserved vacation. Their family plans quality time together in the month of March every year."

While she has been away, Ryan has had a whole host of stand-in co-hosts including, Maria Menounos and Carson Kressley.



