Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin showcases his dance moves in rare video to mark celebration The Live star has a close-knit family

Kelly Ripa is such a good friend and often pays tribute to those she cares most about on social media.

And on Wednesday, the Live star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her good friend, producer Albert Bianchini.

Among the throwback videos she shared with her friend from over the years was a sweet clip featuring her son Joaquin dancing with the birthday boy.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin showcases his dance moves

In the footage, Joaquin was seen dancing in time to the music with Albert while they both sat in the dressing room, which appeared to be backstage of a TV set.

Joaquin, 19, is the youngest son of Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos. The couple are also parents to Michael, 24, and Lola, 20.

Joaquin is the first of the couple's children to study outside of New York City, where they have lived for many years.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest son Joaquin recently moved out of the family home

The teenager moved out of his family's home in September to attend the University of Michigan, and it was quite the change for his parents.

The couple have supported Joaquin by visiting several times since he moved out of home, and they also rented a home in Ann Arbor for several weeks to be closer to him too.

Recently, Joaquin marked his birthday and his doting mom paid tribute to her youngest child on Live. The TV personality gushed about her teenager growing up quickly, and admitted it felt like only yesterday that he was born.

Joaquin attends the University of Michigan

During the chat, she went on to tell co-star Ryan Seacrest that she had always wanted four children, a decision her husband "put a pause on".

She said: "Mark's rationale for everything — and it does immobilize all other discussions when your husband says this to you — 'You have three healthy children and a husband who loves you, what more do you want?'

"Literally he could get me to agree to anything by waving the 'three healthy children and a husband who loves you' flag over my head."

Kelly and Mark are doting parents to three children

Kelly and Mark are getting used to life as empty nesters and when they aren't busy working, they enjoy nothing more than spending time together at their beautiful home in Manhattan.

The couple have lived on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 2013, after purchasing it from fashion mogul Luca Orlandi and his wife, supermodel Oluchi Onweagba.

The house boasts some pretty impressive features, including its own elevator that takes the family up onto their rooftop garden, which boasts beautiful views of the city's iconic skyline.

