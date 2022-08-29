Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse is seriously insane The star shares her home with her longtime husband Mark Consuelos

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.

At the time, the hallway was decked out with beautiful bouquets of flowers but her picture-perfect surroundings couldn't be ignored either.

The stunning, white flowers were placed on a glass table beneath an enormous chandelier and her home would not have looked out of place in Architectural Digest.

The property is the main residence for Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who share three children, Joaquin, Lola, and Michael. They have all left home now, leaving their parents as empty nesters in the fabulous abode.

While the group spent time away from home recently while on a lush family vacation, the couple are prepping for an emotional family change as Joaquin and Lola return to school as summer comes to an end.

It is situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is in close proximity to the studios where she films her show.

Kelly's home is beautiful

The home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms and certainly looks like luxury living.

That's not to say they don't have other homes in their property portfolio though.

The family spent most of the COVID-19 lockdown at their Hamptons mansion and were able to visit their holiday home in the Caribbean as well.

Oh, and did we mention they are the proud owners of a house in Colorado too?

Kelly rang in her 50th at her Manhattan townhouse

Both Kelly and Mark have been getting used to life without their children at home, but they're never far from their mind.

Joaquin is the first of the Consuelos children to attend university outside of New York, with his older siblings both having chosen to study close to home.

Kelly has several properties

It doesn't appear that Kelly and Mark are suffering too much with all the time they have on their hands for each other now though as they've enjoyed vacations and evenings out with friends.

The odd cozy date night has been on the agenda as well. Although Kelly did share a selfie of her and Mark sitting on the sofa looking sad, shortly after dropping Joaquin off at college. She wrote: "So far we are crushing this empty nest thing."

Fortunately they've had plenty of opportunities to visit Joaquin too and spend some quality time with the teenager in Michigan.

