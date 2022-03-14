Kelly Ripa reveals iconic moment that 'changed her children's lives' The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom to three children

Kelly Ripa often opens up about her family life on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and shared a sweet story from their time together in the pandemic on Friday's show.

When guest Ally Sheedy came to the studio for a chat, conversation naturally turned to her famous movie, The Breakfast Club.

The former Hope and Faith actress told Ally that her children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, saw the classic film for the first time during the pandemic, and that it "changed their lives".

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa reveals touching story about her children

She began: "You know what's so funny… During the pandemic, we were all together and for my kids, every night was movie night."

She continued: "Mark [Consuelos] turned to them one night and said: 'Have you guys ever seen The Breakfast Club?' They hadn't, but we changed their lives with The Breakfast Club."

Through laughter, Ally replied: "I'm so sorry."

Kelly Ripa recently revealed she had introduced her children to The Breakfast Club during the pandemic

Kelly continued: "It really holds up. It holds up," adding that she was a big fan of it when it came out, and still is.

"It has had this really long life, it surprises me as a matter of fact," Ally replied. "I was so dazzled that these kids had these unsupervised attention because at our school it was like prison," Kelly joked.

During the interview, the Single Drunk Female star also told Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest about her other role as a teacher at a college in New York City.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

"I am teaching an on-camera film course here in New York," she told the impressed co-hosts.

"I am teaching mostly some theatre and film kids at City College. I made up an on-camera class, it's called a 'close up class'. It's fun, they love it. And I really love teaching them. This is my fourth year doing that."

The family live in New York City

After Kelly noted that there must be a long waiting list for students to get onto the course with the actress, Ally modestly replied that she didn't know, as she left that to the college to organise.

"It's about 16 kids per term. They are going to watch this and hear me say kids. Young adults. I've fallen in love with all these young people in my life. It keeps me young," she said.

