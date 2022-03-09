Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover The TV host was almost unrecognizable

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming.

The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.

The first look showed Kelly reenacting a ski trip moment from the nominated flick in which she sported a short, black hairdo and smokey eye makeup.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa looks so different as she transforms into Lady Gaga's character in House of Gucci

Speaking with an Italian accent, Kelly said: "Do we have a demitasse? I have my spoon," before adding: "Grazie, amore."

In the scene, Patrizia suspects her husband, Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, of cheating.

LIVE's iconic tribute will air the day after the 94th Academy Awards and promises to bring plenty of laughs and costumes.

Kelly isn't the only one getting dressed up as her co-host Ryan Seacrest will wear a spidey suit to pay tribute to Tom Holland's Spiderman. He already teased a sneak peek of his look and viewers will want to tune in.

Kelly bore a striking resemblance to Lady Gaga's character

The Oscars will be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on 27 March and while Lady Gaga isn't nominated she is presenting an award.

Kelly is currently on vacation with her family and away from her hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Her fans have missed her on the show but have been treated to some pre-recorded segments starring both her and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Lady Gaga isn't nominated for an Oscar but she is presenting

As they hosted together, Mark teased Kelly about her eating habits and had the audience roaring with laughter.

Kelly admitted that their children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael regularly get "grossed out" by their famous parents especially when they're eating.

