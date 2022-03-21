David Muir delights fans with rare glimpse into his home life The picture had a special appearance

David Muir is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, and his Instagram – for the most part – is largely dedicated to the news.

However, there's one special exception that occasionally pops up that fans totally swoon over, and David's Sunday night post is just the case.

The television journalist shared a rare glimpse into his home life, revealing just how he likes to spend his weekend, and with who.

Fans can't get enough of the star's latest post, from bed, with none other than Axel, his beloved gundog. The host shared an adorable picture of the pup laying on the 48-year-old's plush bed, tenderly looking into the camera.

The news anchor captioned the sweet image with: "Weekend's over?" referring to Axel's heartwarming pleading look.

Fans and celebrities alike were quick to gush over the snap, with fellow television host Ginger Zee writing three heart emojis.

The heartwarming post

Fans inundated his comment section with adoring comments, writing: "Such a sweet pup! I'm feeling the same," and: "Yep, I know that feeling, it's over! Well have a wonderful new week David!! I'll be watching you every night on the news," as well as: "Aw. He looks so comfortable. Those eyes would get me every time. My dog Rocky and I, hope you and Axel enjoyed the weekend."

Beyond his personal life, the ABC World New Tonight host achieved a major career milestone, by speaking with Ukraine's President Zelenkyy for an exclusive historic interview amid Russia's invasion of the country.

Fans absolutely swooned over another picture of David with Axel

Amid sharing the heartbreaking interview, the television journalist was inundated with support for his broadcast as people sent thoughts and prayers to Ukraine and its people through his comment section.

David has gone above and beyond to cover the war, spending time on the Ukraine-Poland border and sharing his heartbreaking reporting with his half a million followers.

