David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing The ABC News star is very 'proud'

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans.

MORE: Inside David Muir's breathtaking $7million home - complete with its own lake

The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Muir has a special surprise for GMA's Amy Robach

He also shared a rare snap of his older sister, Rebecca, and her partner, Richard, smiling for the camera alongside their daughter.

Captioning the sweet family moment, David penned: "The graduate! Like so many, waiting more than a year for commencement. Some proud parents and a proud uncle in there. @finanmalcolm @shf1848 @richard_malcolm #cornell."

MORE: David Muir and Kelly Ripa are friendship goals in candid backstage photo

READ: David Muir melts hearts with adorable new photo

Fans were stunned by the family resemblance

Fans were quick to react, with many commenting on the strong similarities between David and Finan.

"Can definitely see the resemblance, good for her," wrote one follower. A second said: "Resemblance is uncanny! Congratulations!"

A third added: "Definitely see a resemblance there! Congratulations to your niece," and a fourth commented: "She looks just like you! Congrats to your niece."

David shared a rare photo of his sister alongside his niece

David's post came at an exciting time for the journalist as his America Strong segment was broadcast across all of ABC News programming for the month of September.

Appearing on GMA3 at the time to announce the news, David was warmly welcomed by his temporary co-stars.

Amy Robach shared an image on her Instagram feed of her co-hosts with David and captioned it: "A big welcome to @davidmuirabc to the @abcgma3 family - making his debut appearance today to kick off his inspiring and heartwarming #americastrong series on all @abcnews platforms!

"I never miss David’s incredible stories of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary work on @abcworldnewstonight."

David's career achievement will be added to a celebrated resume as an anchor on American news. In addition to America Strong, he hosts the nightly news on ABC and presents 20/20 too. His work has earned him a string of Emmy awards and he only seems to be gaining in popularity.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.