Prince William says royal family 'supports with pride and respect' any future decision made by Queen's overseas realms

The Duke of Cambridge has said the royal family supports "with pride and respect" any decisions taken by the Queen’s overseas realms over their future.

At a reception to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, hosted by Bahamas Governor General Cornelius Alvin Smith, Prince William told guests: "Next year, I know you are all looking forward to celebrating fifty years of independence – your Golden Anniversary."

"And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future," he continued.

"Relationships evolve. Friendship endures."

The Duke spoke on the penultimate night of his visit with the Duchess of Cambridge to the three Caribbean nations, suggesting he has taken on board calls for each of the countries to break away from the British monarchy in future.

He and Kate, who dazzled in a floor-length aquamarine gown by Philippa Lepley, were guests of honour at the event in the Baha Mar hotel.

William and Kate were guests of honour at the event in the Baha Mar hotel

William also praised the beauty of the Bahamas and warmth of its people, saying: "Catherine and I have witnessed this everywhere we’ve been today on our first official visit to your wonderful islands."

He went on: "But this is not my first time in The Bahamas. I came here with my mother as a child. Snorkelling around the James Bond wrecks off Nassau left me with the most vivid memory of your beautiful blue waters. For a young boy, obsessed with 007, it was the best holiday ever."

The future king also passed on a message of good wishes from the Queen, and remembered his late grandfather Prince Philip, who was honorary commodore of the Royal Nassau Sailing Club where the couple raced each other at sea earlier in the day.

The couple raced each other at sea earlier in the day

William said: "I know as well that my grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, had a soft spot for The Bahamas.

"Catherine and I were thinking about him today as we celebrated the return of sloop sailing here by racing off Montagu Beach. He would have been in his element!"

And the famously competitive Duke joked about having beaten his wife in the Bahamas Platinum Jubilee Regatta, saying: "As for the race result? Discretion is the better part of valour. Particularly if you have won, and your wife has come last."

