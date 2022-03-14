The Queen scaling back duties as she looks set to miss more public events Her Majesty turns 96 next month

The Queen is expected to be more selective about what public appearances she makes in the future as she approaches her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Her Majesty, who turns 96 next month, has had to cancel her attendance at the Commonwealth Day service in London on Monday.

HELLO! understands that there were concerns about the Queen's comfort where it came to travel arrangements as she is currently based in Windsor; she has also recently complained of having mobility issues and has been using a walking stick at some engagements.

Her absence at Monday's service will be noticeable and may set a precedent for other upcoming big royal events.

HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash says: "At nearly 96, it's remarkable that the Queen is as engaged and committed to her duties as ever. But she is not as mobile as she once was and inevitably, she is no longer able to carry out some of the physical elements of her work as she would want to.

"It makes total sense that aides are factoring in her comfort when looking at her schedule from now on."

The Queen has been using a walking stick on certain outings

The Daily Mail went as far as to say the Queen is unlikely to undertake investitures, which require her to stand on her feet for hours, ever again. Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince William will continue to step in for her as they have been doing so, although royal sources claim the Queen may still carry out smaller or one-off investitures.

The Mail on Sunday also reported that she may have to miss the Westminster Abbey service of thanksgiving planned for her late husband Prince Philip on 29 March. But the hope is that as she scales back on public engagements, she will be fit enough to travel and to attend.

It's clear the hard-working monarch is still as engaged and devoted to public life as ever. She was back carrying out in-person audiences last week when she met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Mr Trudeau said the Queen was in good health and she was not using her walking stick.

