Peter Andre and wife Emily cause a stir with candid new photo The pair share two children, Amelia and Theo

Peter Andre is no stranger to a selfie but this time he included his wonderful wife Emily MacDonagh in the shot as they posed for a sun-kissed snap on Saturday - and the pair have never looked more in love.

MORE: Peter Andre shares hilarious 'chat' with daughter Princess - and it's so relatable

Taking to his Instagram the former I'm a Celebrity star posted the photo with a simple love heart for the caption and showed the husband-and-wife duo sitting outside in the sunshine. Of course, Emily looked as glamorous as ever sporting big brown sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre is so relatable joke as he shows hilarious 'chat' with daughter Princess

Friends and fans of the couple were quick to weigh in on the photo, with professional dancer James Jordan and ITV star Susanna Reid both liking the post. Fans were also quick to comment. One wrote: "Beautiful couple! True role models."

READ: Peter Andre divides fans with dramatic new injury photo

RELATED: Peter Andre's son Junior reveals tearful reunion with sick grandmother after two years

Another follower commented: "Beautiful photo of both of you. Have a great weekend." A third wrote: "Beautiful couple inside and out." Another follower replied: "Lovely photo where are Emily’s sunglasses from?" Not to mention the copious amounts of flame, heart eyes, and love heart emojis.

Peter and Emily looked closer than ever on Saturday morning

That's not all the Andre-MacDonagh household got up to on Saturday morning as Peter also took to his Instagram Stories and showed off an impressive weekend breakfast – and it looked so yummy.

In the videos, the dad-of-five can be seen serving up some delicious-looking eggs and beans on toast, without butter, as Peter made very clear in his clips.

Peter's eggs and beans on toast this morning look incredible

Cutting the egg open, he said: "Oooh look at that love that. I used to put butter on my bread always and if I want to, sometimes I will.

"But when you do something like this you don't need any butter at all. If someone didn't tell me… if I didn't make this, and someone gave it to me I would've thought there's loads of butter on it, it's that nice."

We’re glad to see the pair have kick-started their weekend in the best way, and it's safe to say we are very jealous!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.