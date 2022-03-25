Peter Andre shares hilarious 'chat' with daughter Princess - and it's so relatable The former pop star shares daughter Princess with Katie Price

Peter Andre was so relatable as he showed a hilarious morning 'chat' he had with daughter, Princess, 14, on Friday.

MORE: Peter Andre's son Junior reveals tearful reunion with sick grandmother after two years

Taking to his Instagram the former pop star posted an amusing video of him and Princess having breakfast which sent his followers wild.

WATCH: Peter giving having 'good chat' with Princess at breakfast

In the clip, Peter said to Princess, who was staring down at her phone: "Are you gonna have a convo with me this morning or just?" she replied with a hmmm-like sound before her dad continued: "Good chat".

READ: Everything Peter Andre has said on baby number 3 with wife Emily

RELATED: Peter Andre divides fans with dramatic new injury photo

Peter captioned the post: "I live for our morning chats". While dad jokes are normally not well received, we have to give it to Peter as that was a good one.

Peter and Princess looking very cute in a selfie together

Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on his satirical humour. One fan wrote: "I think everyone can relate! Glad you had a lovely time with fam." A second commented: "Lol same in my house too", with a third writing: "This is my life."

Other fans said: "My life too with my daughter." And "parent life." Not to mention the abundance of laughing faces fans posted on the clip.

Princess and Peter having banter while making a video together

Princess didn't seem too heartbroken the jibe, as she even liked the video herself but with hair like that, can you blame her? She looked incredible.

Fans couldn't help but notice her long locks either. One follower wrote: "Her hair" with a heart eyes emoji and another fan commented: "She's so pretty" with pink hearts.

The short insight into their morning routine also let Peter's 1.8 million followers see his stylish Le Cruset crockery set.

VIEW GALLERY

Peter with Princess, Junior and wife Emily

In the clip, you could see on the Andre family's glass table a glamorous light grey speckled mug and matching plate, which were finished with a black rim.

You could also see some of the décor in their fabulous dining room including two pieces of elegant navy blue artwork in gold frames, which were hung up on a matching navy-blue wall.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.