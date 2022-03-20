Peter Andre divides fans with dramatic new injury photo The singer's followers were concerned…

Peter Andre sparked concern among his many social media followers on Sunday, when he shared a photo that none of them could have expected.

In the eye-catching snap, which the star posted to his Instagram page, Peter looked directly at the camera with a serious expression.

The singer's nose was reddened and appeared to be broken as it looked misshapen and there were a few drops of what could have been blood above his lip.

The dad-of-four captioned the image: "Ouch!!" He then wrote: "#secretproject #comingsoon @therealfredinwaka @jessicas_beautique_." Some of Peter's fans were quick to express their concern – but others took a different approach. "Owwww," one wrote.

Others added: "Not the face," "That looks painful [shocked face emoji] and: "What the hell has happened here?" Several realised, however, that all wasn't as bad as it seemed, with one commenting: "#greatmakeup" as they added a clapping emoji.

"I actually got worried for second then," another chimed in. While the Mysterious Girl hitmaker opted not to give any further details of what his secret project might involve, it seems likely that his injury is just for the cameras – thank goodness!

Peter Andre surprised his fans with the photo

The devoted dad has had a busy time recently, as he took his family to his Australian homeland for their first reunion with Peter's parents since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Just a few days ago, his eldest daughter Princess, 14, showed her support for her mum, Katie Price, who Peter was married to between 2005 and 2009 and with whom he also shares 16-year-old son Junior.

Former glamour model Katie took to Instagram to promote her Makeup Masterclass Tour.

Peter and wife Emily with his eldest children, Junior and Princess

"I'm back with my Makeup Masterclass Tour in the UK with my makeup artist Fern. Tickets are now on sale online on www.KatiePriceMerch.com. Can't wait to see you all & have a girly fun day, see you all soon, Kate x," she wrote alongside a photo of herself.

Whilst Princess didn't comment on the post, she did like it, and the youngster clearly shares a close bond with her mum.

