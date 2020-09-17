Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has responded to Peter Andre after he revealed she could have been one of his "celebrity crushes" during his twenties.

MORE: Max George shares 'final night' photo with girlfriend Stacey Giggs ahead of Strictly

In his latest New! Magazine column, the singer - who is married to Emily MacDonagh - gave fans an insight into his personal life after he suggested Susanna, 49, would have been a potential candidate.

Discussing Jason Derulo's recent GMB appearance alongside Susanna, the dad-of-four gushed: "Susanna Reid got hot under the collar for Jason Derulo when he appeared on Good Morning Britain last week. Damn it, she could easily have been my celeb crush - but it's over now!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Peter Andre and wife Emily's anniversary

Rather impressed with the comment, the journalist shared a link to the article and added a blushing face emoji to the tweet. Her followers were quick to comment, with many being able to relate with Peter.

MORE: Susanna Reid flustered after wardrobe malfunction live on GMB

"In all fairness, most men have a crush on you Susanna," said one fan, while another remarked: "In all fairness, I haven't seen a single man that hasn't had a crush on Susanna at one point or another. I know I did too..."

Peter has said Susanna could have been his celebrity crush when he was 20

In the column, Peter went on to open up about his actual crushes when he was young, adding: "I used to have celeb crushes on Jessica Alba and Halle Berry in my twenties, but now I've got the most beautiful wife in the world, so I don't need a celeb crush anymore - see what I did there!"

MORE: Peter Andre makes fans jealous with amazing pool in holiday home

On the topic of his wife, he continued: "Has Ems got any crushes? Nah, why would she? She's got me... jokes!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.