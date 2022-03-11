Peter Andre's son Junior reveals tearful reunion with sick grandmother after two years The father-and-son duo are in Australia

Peter Andre and his eldest son Junior joined Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard from Australia after returning home to his family for the first time in two years.

Describing their emotional reunion with his mum and dad, the singer opened up about his mother being ill, saying: "She's suffering quite a bit… it means a lot that we're able to have this time with mum. We're so grateful."

WATCH: Peter Andre on emotional reunion with his ill mother

GMB host Ben also asked Peter's teenage son: "Junior, I wonder who was the most emotional, was it your dad or uncle Mike?"

To which, the 16-year-old replied: "Yes dad is a very emotional guy, there were tears everywhere, to be honest. Even I was emotional. I hadn't seen them for a very long time, it has been amazing."

He added: "I asked my Yaya (grandmother) if she wants water every five minutes, and I kiss her every five minutes. I love them so much, it's good that we have seen them. There were emotional tears everywhere."

Junior Andre with his Yaya

On Thursday, the Mysterious Girl singer revealed he had finally been reunited with his parents, sharing a sweet snap of him kissing his mum Thea.

He penned: "These last few days with my mum have been the greatest days in many many years. I can't begin to express how I feel to be with her. I’m happy now [three love heart emojis]."

The father-of-four has been pretty vocal about his anguish over the past few years, not being able to see his parents since the pandemic began - especially since his mum Thea's health is "declining".

Peter was overjoyed to be reunited with his mum this week

"I feel great about being a year away from 50. I dreaded turning 40 but actually my forties have been really amazing, I feel relaxed, and in a very happy place career-wise and personally," he wrote in his new! column.

"The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum's health is really declining, which makes me sad. But everything else is going well and I feel great."

