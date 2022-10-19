Exclusive: Peter Andre's wife Emily on baby number three Another baby could be on the cards

Peter Andre, 49, and his wife, Emily, 33, share two children, Theo, five, and Amelia, eight– and another could be on the cards.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Emily revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Pete has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream numbers of little ones.

Emily shared that this was never something she and Pete had& openly discussed, but it came up randomly a few months ago, and they were surprised to discover each other's hopes for their family.

We can’t expect to see Emily, who works as a doctor for the NHS, rocking a baby bump any time soon, though, as she said they're "on the fence" about adding to the family just yet.

Emily said she feels like she's "nailing life" at the moment, with her career and her family, so wonders if a third child would "upset the applecart."

Emily and Peter Andre already have two children

She continued if they were to have a third baby, it would be planned, as she's a "planner."

Pete and Emily have been married for seven years, after tying the note in Devon in 2015.

Emily is step-mum to Pete's children Junior and Princess

The pair first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father, and went public with their romance two years later.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in summer 2013, and Peter popped the question just a few days before Emily gave birth.

Peter regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career, and has said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship.

Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

