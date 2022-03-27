Kate Beckinsale shares sentimental tribute to her mother in incredible new video The star gets some of her best traits from her mom

Kate Beckinsale is showing a different side of her family in honor of a special day. The star took to Instagram to share a hilarious video which was in fact a heartfelt tribute to one of the most important people in her life.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale says 'life can shatter' in tribute to her beloved dad

The actress shared an incredible video revealing her and her mother's most candid selves as they sang to The Outfield's 1985 hit song, Your Love.

Kate's mom, Judy Loe, was an English model and the actress is her daughter with late actor Richard Beckinsale, who passed away in 1979. She has been married to director Roy Battersby since 1997.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate sets pulses racing in neon push-up bra

MORE: Kate Beckinsale celebrates in very rare personal post

The video displays yet another one of the Serendipity actress' usual shenanigans at home. This time around she had hung a metal whisk from her ceiling to recreate a typical recording studio's microphone.

Wearing skin-tight leggings that showed off her incredibly toned legs, the star creatively took two small coffee mugs to her ears as if they were headphones.

The post reveals just where she gets her humor from, as it's collaged next to a video of her mom, also in the kitchen, joining in on her daughter's singing kitchen antics.

The epic mother-daughter duo

Judy expertly emulated her daughter, while adding two upside down pans on her stove as a whisk-microphone hung from her cabinets. As the post-chorus riff came on, she hilariously started drumming out of tune of the metal pots, as she laughed at her own silliness.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale reveals unbelievable talent as she shows off impressive figure in new workout video

MORE: Kate Beckinsale shares emotional family tribute as she marks her mom's 75th birthday

Her daughter called her out on her drumming skills in the caption, writing: "You [expletive] rock. Except at the drums."

Kate undoubtedly gets her incredible looks from her mom

Fans loved the mother-daughter duo's rendition of the song, writing: "Your mum is brilliant. And gorgeous," and: "This is the best thing I’ve ever seen. #MomAndDaughterGoals," as well as: "Best cover ever."

Kate expressed her eternal gratitude for her mom in the heartwarming tribute, and described her as: "My lighthouse in the dark, my dearest friend, and most importantly the person I've been having the best laffs with since birth."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.