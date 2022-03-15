Kate Beckinsale celebrates in very rare personal post She took to Instagram for the sweetest reason

Kate Beckinsale keeps fans on Instagram constantly entertained with her witty posts – but she took to social media this week for an altogether different reason.

The 48-year-old actress took to the site in celebration of her only child, 23-year-old daughter Lily Sheen, whose latest movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is taking the world by storm.

"So proud of you, @lily_sheen," Kate proudly captioned her post. "My beautiful, brilliant baby is in this FANTASTIC, electric, vibrant, hilarious movie.

"She's playing Nicolas Cage's daughter while Nicolas Cage is playing Nicolas Cage. The movie is bonkers and amazing and everyone is wonderful but obviously she's my favourite. So excited to see you fly, little bird."

Kate was bursting with pride over Lily's latest venture

The black comedy action film just premiered at SXSW in Texas and has earned a rare 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is set to open in US theaters on April 22, and centers on Nicolas playing a version of himself, who has come upon financial troubles.

He begrudgingly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a billionaire super fan. When things take a wild turn, Nicolas is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from the fan, who is a notorious drug lord.

The star shares her daughter with Michael Sheen

Kate shares her daughter with Welsh actor, Michael Sheen. The former couple dated from 1995 until 2003 and welcomed Lily in 1999 in London.

While they didn't continue a romantic relationship, they've managed to maintain an amazing friendship. She's said of her former partner in the past: "I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter."

Her marriage to Len Wiseman came to an end in 2015

Kate went on to marry director Len Wiseman; the couple tied the knot in May 2004 but announced their separation in November 2015.

Michael, meanwhile, is expecting his second child with partner Anna Lundberg. The couple are already parents to daughter Lyra, who will be three in September.

