Kate Beckinsale reveals unbelievable talent as she shows off impressive figure in new workout video The star showcases her incredible strength

Kate Beckinsale looks unreal in her latest video. The star shocked fans with her unbelievable talent in a new post shared to Instagram.

The actress showed off her impressive abs, as she completed an intense workout with little to no struggle.

Fans were left absolutely stunned, flooding Kate's comment section with inquisitive comments of how she does it.

The video is taken from an insane, decked out gym, every inch full of advanced machinery. There is even a work-out prop on the ceiling of the gym, of which Kate appears in the video hanging from.

The star has the back of her knees hanging from the rails of the stair-like prop, her head upside down, several feet away from the floor. Wearing tight workout leggings and a sports bra, she is seamlessly doing multiple reps of a tough move, crunching her abs as she reaches her hands to the ceiling.

Fans commended her for her strength but simultaneously joked that they would never dare to do what Kate was doing.

The impressive routine

One follower commented: "Oh hell no," while another wrote: "Say whaaaa?" as others complimented her with: "Beastmode Kate!!!" and: "Beautiful beast," in between heart and fire emojis galore.

Kate revealed she was training at celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson's facility in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Fans have been continuously raving about the Serendipity star's videos as of late, as she recently shared a less intense, but rather heartwarming clip in honor of her mother's 75th birthday. It featured Kate in her house wearing pajamas as she danced with her mom, Judy Loe in the living room.

Kate proves that hard work pays off with incrediblly toned legs

The post also included incredible throwback photos of the former model and actress, who Kate undoubtedly is a twin of.

The star called her a "shining light of life" and thanked the 75-year-old for "showing us all how it's done."

