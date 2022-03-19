Kate Beckinsale says 'life can shatter' in tribute to her beloved dad The star will never forget him

Kate Beckinsale remembered someone incredibly special on Saturday when she wrote a poignant message about her much-loved father, Richard Beckinsale, on the anniversary of his death.

The Guilty Party actress paused from her normally comical social media posts to pay tribute to the British star who died on 19 March 1979.

Alongside childhood photos of Kate with Richard - who was known for his roles in Porridge and Rising Damp - the star wrote a moving message which read: "I don’t remember what not missing him feels like. It is part of me, like my blood. Always aware of how life can shatter. May all the daddies, everywhere come home safe. July 6 1947-March 19 1979. How much love you brought."

Her fans inundated her with love and support as they commented: "Awwwww. Such a remarkable gentleman," and, "Your father was an amazing person and great actor," while a third added: "I too, lost my dad at a very young age. I'm a firm believer; they're waiting in the afterlife for us. Take care."

The Hollywood actress' father was just 31 years old when he died of a heart attack at their family home.

Kate was five years old when she lost her father. Her mother, Judy, was at work when he passed away in his sleep at their home.

Kate paid tribute to her late father Richard Beckinsale

Richard had been complaining of feeling unwell in the run-up to his death and a post-mortem examination later revealed he was suffering from a congenital defect that had gone undetected.

The loss has haunted Kate who previously spoke about his sad death and admitted she takes comfort in watching her dad's old shows on TV so that she can feel close to him.

Kate remains incredibly close to her mom Judy

Speaking about him in 2013, she also said: "Even though it was the worst loss that I have experienced I was able to share it with people who genuinely, even if they didn’t know him, really seemed to love him.

"I feel not many people are in that position – to have lost somebody and also to feel like that’s something really relevant to other people."

