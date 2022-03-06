Kate Beckinsale shares emotional family tribute as she marks her mom's 75th birthday The star shared sweet images of the heartwarming occasion

Kate Beckinsale just honored her mother in the sweetest way. The star was inundated with love as she shared an emotional tribute to her mom, Judy Loe, on Instagram.

To commemorate her 75th birthday, Kate shared a series of pictures and videos of adorable moments and throwbacks of the English model, including a heartwarming video of the two dancing together as Kate wore pink button-down pajamas.

Kate is Judy's daughter with late actor Richard Beckinsale, who passed away in 1979. She has been married to director Roy Battersby since 1997.

The Serendipity actress started off the sweet tribute to her mother with: "Happy birthday to my most beautiful shining light of life mama… 75 and you're showing us all how it's done."

The series of photos and videos featured incredible throwbacks of Judy during her modeling days, such as an image of her in a classically 1960's look of mini shorts and knee-high white boots, featuring a live owl perched on her shoulder.

Kate's sweet birthday message

She also shared selfies of the two where the resemblance to one another is uncanny. Judy was showered with love through Kate's Instagram comments, with fans writing: "Beautiful moments," and: "You and your mother are the best duo in the world," as well as: "As far as anyone can tell, extraordinary women, both of you!"

Kate detailed all the qualities that make her mom so special, such as her: "Kindness, bravery, loyalty, grace, generosity, [expletive] good manners and coping elegantly with wind."

Kate honors her late father as a new plaque dedicated to him is revealed

The actress concluded her heartfelt birthday message with: "Happy birthday actual angel woman and loon. I love you more than anything and admire that you frequently squat on goats in [skinny jeans] at your age," referring to a picture of Judy leaning on the floor wearing skinny jeans and a t-shirt, as a goat passes by her.

