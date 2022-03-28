Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker make red carpet debut with passionate PDA The pair walked hand in hand down the carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker made their red carpet debut on the 2022 Oscars red carpet - and shared a very passionate kiss.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals the upsetting side effects of IVF treatment

The pair walked hand in hand down the carpet, with Kourtney wearing a stunning black column dress with slicked-back shorter hair, a new look for the mom-of-three who usually wears her hair long. Travis, who will be performing as part of the house band, rocked an all-black suit and black tee-shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kourtney and Travis are our couple of moment

It marks the first time the pair, who became engaged in October 2021, have made their red carpet debut together and it also marks the first time a Kardashian has made an appearance at the Oscars.

The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in February 2021 and the lovebirds have been smitten ever since.

They met in 2006 through Kourtney's sister Kim, and then they became neighbors in 2007, living in The Oaks area of California.

The pair have had a friendly relationship ever since, until 2021 saw romance blossom.

The marriage rumor mill went into overdrive when friend of Kourtney, Stephanie Shepherd, dropped a bride emoji on one of their loved-up pictures.

The Blink 182 drummer popped the question to Kourtney at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California with the father-of-three planning an elaborate floral engagement setting consisting of red roses and candles.

This will be Kourtney's first wedding. The eldest Kardashian spent eleven years with Scott Disick, with whom she shares four children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, but the pair never got engaged.

Travis was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares step daughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Melissa.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.