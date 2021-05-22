Travis Barker shocks fans with bold statement after family trip with Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney and Travis's romance has gone from zero to sixty

Travis Barker has called Kourtney Kardashian the "love of my life" in a surprisingly bold statement. The pair, who have been dating since the beginning of 2021, visited Disneyland on Wednesday and Travis shared some moments from the trip with five of their six children.

The Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney were joined by his 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 17 year-old son Landon Asher and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella, as well as Kourt's two eldest children, Mason and Penelope.

Youngest son Reign was not in attendance.

Travis shared a series of pictures from their trip to Disneyland

Travis posted a picture of himself holding his reality star girlfriend's hand on the carousel, and added: "Happiest Place On Earth."

Mom-of-three kourtney commented with the word "happiest," to which Travis replied: "With the love of my life."

His children Alabama and Atiana also commented with heart emojis.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years, but went public with their romance on Valentine's Day.

Travis called his girlfriend the love of his life

First, they both shared snaps of the same fireplace. Then Kourtney shared a snap of a short poem that read: "Roses are red violets are blue garlic bread Blink-182."

Travis also shared a snap of a beautiful ankle sporting a blinged out diamond anklet.

Since then, they have not been afraid of public displays of affection, taking to social media to share pictures of their date nights and moments together.

The pair have not been afraid to share PDA

Travis has also had her name tattooed on his chest, and they recently revealed that Kourtney had inked her handwriting with the words "I love you" on his arm.

Kourtney and Travis have denied over the years that there was anything but a close friendship between them, until now.

In 2019 the musician addressed the rumours during a red carpet appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, saying: "Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

