Travis Barker leave fans swooning after sweet comment to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has revealed how supportive he is, after leaving an adorable comment on girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's social media.

Kourtney shared gorgeous snaps from her photoshoot for sister Kim's Skims line which showed her having a ball in the pyjama set cutting into chocolate cake, drinking champagne, and partying with pals.

But it was Travis' simple comment calling his long-term friend and new beau "beautiful" that left fans melting.

"Get a room you two," joked one fan as another added: "Can we all appreciate how Kourtney is the most gorgeous?"

Kourtney shared these stunning pics from a Skims shoot

Mom-of-three Kourt confirmed her romance with Travis on Valentine's Day, when they both shared snaps of the same fireplace.

Then Kourtney shared a snap of a short poem that read: "Roses are red violets are blue garlic bread Blink-182."

Travis also shared a snap of a beautiful ankle sporting a blinged out diamond anklet.

Travis left this comment on his girlfriend's page

The Blink-182 singer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have been platonic friends for years.

But in January reports began swirling that they were moving their relationship out of the friend zone when they both posted photos of Kris Jenner's Palm Springs pool, seemingly confirming that they spent the day poolside at Kris' home.

What's more, the serene images came days after Travis posted a romantic rose emoji beneath a photo of Kourtney posing up a storm in her impressive walk-in wardrobe.

They went Instagram official in February

Kourtney and Travis have denied over the years that there is anything but a close friendship between them, however.

In 2019 the musician addressed the rumours to E! News during a red carpet appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, saying: "Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

