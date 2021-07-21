Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason is a doting big brother in adorable vacation photo The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mother to three children and as her oldest son Mason is getting older, he has preferred to keep out of the spotlight – with his famous parents rarely sharing photos of him on social media.

MORE: Kim Kardashian shares adorable family photo with children to mark special occasion

However, fans were delighted over the weekend after his dad, Scott Disick, shared a sweet picture featuring the 11-year-old and his younger siblings Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, playing on the beach.

The siblings had gone away on vacation with both their parents and their partners. Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker, while Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates their garden

Kourtney and Scott's journey to parenthood was documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with the Poosh founder sharing footage from her labour on the reality show.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's new photo of son Saint leaves fans doing a double-take

READ: Kourtney Kardashian's blood red photos creep fans out

In the final season of the show – which aired in June – Mason, Penelope and Reign enjoyed watching clips of themselves from the programme during a fun movie night with their cousins.

Mason was the first of Kris Jenner's grandchildren, and dotes on his younger siblings and cousins.

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason with his siblings Penelope and Reign on the beach

The pre-teen previously had his own social media account, but his protective mother shut it down after finding out that he had made it behind his parents' backs.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign sparks reaction with new haircut

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason transforms appearance in rare photo

Kourtney opened up about the incident during an Instagram Live with Poosh, where she explained: "He [Mason] started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us. He has an iPad and a computer for his school.

"I did delete it, because Scott and I feel like – he's 10. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13."

Kourtney and Scott have remained on good terms since their separation

She added: "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is the comments. People can be so mean and I just feel it's not the time."

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago's room is like a hotel

MORE: Kim Kardashian suffers Christmas home disaster with four kids

The star initially made her son's Instagram account private so that he could still use it with his friends, but Mason had other ideas! "I made it private," she explained.

"And he turned it back to public without me knowing, so I deleted it." Kourtney has spoken out about the downside of being in the public eye as a parent, telling Rose Inc that "the worst" form of trolling is people giving her "unsolicited parenting advice".

She said: "The worst, though, is when people give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me. I've got this. I'm good, thanks."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.