Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker – see the stunning ring The couple have been dating for less than a year

Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who have become engaged after dating for less than a year.

The Blink 182 star popped the question to the mother-of-three at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California with the father-of-three planning an elaborate floral engagement setting consisting of red roses and candles.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the couple were joined by a handful of family and friends and it was all captured by a private photographer.

Taking to Instagram hours later, Kourtney shared two pictures of them in the middle of the heart-shaped floral arrangement and wrote alongside them: "forever @travisbarker," seemingly confirming the happy news.

Kourtney and Travis were surrounded by friends and family on Sunday

Friends and fans rushed to react to the incredible post, with good friend Addison Rae writing: "I'M SCREAMING." Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn commented: "Omgggg I'm going to cry I'm so happyyyy," whilst Kourtney's sister Kim commented with several ring emojis and later showed the first look at Kourtney's incredible new jewel.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four posted a video of Kourtney and Travis kissing following the proposal and zoomed in on her new rock to Bruno Mars' Marry you.

This iwill be Kourtney's first wedding. The eldest Kardashian spent eleven years with Scott Disick, with whom she shares four children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, but the pair never got engaged.

Travis was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Melissa.