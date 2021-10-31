Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick interact in sweet post amid Travis Barker engagement news The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with the Talentless founder

Kourtney Kardashian has been on cloud nine since her engagement news to Travis Barker.

And while Scott Disick has yet to speak out about the news, the Talentless founder interacted with his ex on social media over the weekend in a sweet post.

The Poosh founder had shared a selection of photos of their youngest son Reign, six, from the past month, captioning it: "Reign in October."

Doting dad Scott was one of the first to like his ex's post, while Reign's grandmother Kris Jenner commented: "I love my Reigny" alongside a series of love heart emojis.

Scott is rumoured to have be unhappy about the engagement news but showed that he is still more than supportive of his ex, especially when it comes to co-parenting.

The pair are also parents to 11-year-old son Mason and nine-year-old daughter Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet tribute to her and Scott Disick's youngest son Reign

The former couple split in 2015 and have even gone on holiday together for the sake of their children, with Kourtney previously joining Scott and his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie on a number of vacations with the kids.

Kourtney and Scott previously opened up about their experiences co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website.

The reality star said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together.

Kourtney and Scott share three children

"And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better… like what else could you want."

Scott recently split from girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, and has a new rumoured love interest, Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

The Poosh founder announced her engagement to Travis Barker in October

Kourtney, meanwhile, announced her engagement to Travis on 17 October.

The Blink 182 star popped the question to Kourtney at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California with the father-of-three planning an elaborate floral engagement setting consisting of blooming red roses and a dreamy candlelit dinner.

