Kelly Ripa reveals thoughts on shocking Will Smith Oscars moment The Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts opened up

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to the air for their After Oscars show bright and early on Monday morning following Sunday's eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

While addressing the big moments of the night on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two couldn't skirt around talking about the big one, that being Will Smith shockingly attacking Chris Rock.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa is full of emotion as she details 'brutally painful' moment involving her son

"I'm sure you join us in acknowledging there was tons of confusion, certainly on this studio floor," Kelly started.

"If you were watching at home, the moment that everybody was talking about…" she said, to which Ryan added: "It changed the mood, Chris Rock and Will Smith."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son looks thoroughly unimpressed in amazing throwback photo

"We thought it was a scripted moment!" Kelly explained, after which Ryan also detailed: "We thought initially it was choreographed.

"And then when the audio went out for so long, we could tell that this was not meant to happen. We're not sure what will happen and it created a lot of social media talk.

Kelly and Ryan addressed the uncomfortable moment during their After Oscars show

"And we're not sure where the fallout will end up. But it was one of those moments we couldn't believe when we saw it."

The two kicked off their show with an entire skit acknowledging and parodying some of the year's biggest movies, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, King Richard, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and House of Gucci, among others.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola looks just like her mom in stunning silky mini dress

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares hilarious exchange with co-star Ryan Seacrest

They then strutted out onto the main stage in their superb fashions for the night, with Ryan in a crisp velvet deep blue and black suit.

Kelly wore a lavender ruffled floor-length gown that gave off quite an old-school vibe, with cap sleeves and ruffle trims around the sleeves, collar, and hems.

The two interviewed several of the night's big winners on their show

The two then proceeded to interview some of the night's big winners, including Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur, Supporting Actress recipient Ariana DeBose, Original Song winners Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Best Actress awardee Jessica Chastain.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.