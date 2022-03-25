Kelly Ripa's son looks thoroughly unimpressed in amazing throwback photo The TV star and her husband Mark Consuelos have three children

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consulelos were on the receiving end of some negative vibes this week when their oldest son, Michael, shared a peek into his childhood.

The 24-year-old caused a stir in the best way possible when he posted a throwback photo starring himself and his mom and dad.

In the image, Michael was being carried by the Live with Kelly and Ryan star and the Riverdale actor, but he looked less than impressed.

The couple's firstborn wore an oversized pirate hat on his head, which to many looked adorable. However, in the caption, Michael confessed: "90% sure this wasn't even Halloween."

He then added a second photo which was zoomed in on his angry-looking eyes and fans rushed to comment.

There were crying with laughter emojis and plenty of hearts with many fans finding the snapshot hilarious.

Kelly and Mark's son entertained his fans with the photo

Others felt Michael's pain at being dressed up and said: "It's in the eyes, they're amazing," and, "The only one enjoying that moment was your mom".

The post was just a bit of fun as the much-loved family often tease each other on social media.

Kelly and Mark have two other children, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19, and their daughter has been particularly vocal when it comes to her parents embarrassing her.

Kelly and Mark's children aren't impressed with their thirst trap photos

She previously berated her mom for sharing "thirst trap" photos of her father. They had a funny exchange during a video for People TV in which they interviewed each other.

Kelly admitted Lola doesn’t approve of the images she shares of Mark and Lola quickly quipped back: "That’s disgusting. I had to block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still."

It's not the first time Lola has called out her parents for their PDA through. Kelly once shared an image of herself lifting up the front of her ballgown at the Oscars, with producer Albert Bianchini posing underneath it.

Mark commented: "Been there," to which their only daughter simply wrote: "Absolutely repulsive."

