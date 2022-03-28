Will Smith is all smiles as he is supported by Jada Pinkett Smith and his kids at Oscars afterparty The actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Will Smith happily posed for pictures as he arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his three children.

MORE: The 10 best and worst moments from the 2022 Oscars

The family put on a united front as they hit the red carpet just hours after Will slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Posing proudly with his Best Actor gong, Will smiled for the cameras as he was joined by sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow and his doting wife Jada.

READ: LAPD release statement over Oscars altercation with Will Smith and Chris Rock

MORE: Will Smith excluded from huge Oscars honour after Chris Rock altercation

The actor reportedly headed directly for the dance floor, where DJ D-Nice switched to playing Will's hits like Gettin' Jiggy With It and Summertime.

At the ceremony, Will was enraged when Chris - who was presenting the award for Best Documentary - had made a joke about Jada's shaved head, referring to her as GI Jane. In the clip, which was pulled from airing in the United States, Will could be seen storming to the stage as Chris laughingly said: "Uh oh!"

The actor with his wife Jada and his three kids Trey, Jaden and Willow

Clearly upset, Will slapped the comedian across the face. The King Richard star then sat back down, angrily shouting from his seat: "Keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth."

Just shortly after, Will took to the stage again to accept the award for Best Actor thanks to his role as Richard Williams. In a tearful speech, he seemed to make reference to the moment by discussing Richard's protective nature towards his family and daughters, Venus and Serena Williams.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family, and in this time of my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world," Will began.

Will stormed the stage after Chris Rock poked fun at his wife

"I am being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people, and I know to do what we do you have to be able to take abuse and have people talk crazy about you, and in this business, you have to be able to have people disrespecting you and you have to smile and pretend it's ok," he continued.

"Denzel said a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment be careful as that is when the devil comes for you.' It's like, I want to be a vessel for love. I want to apologize to the Academy and fellow nominees."

His son younger Jaden, an actor himself, was quick to defend his dad, writing a short but simple message, which read: "And that's how we do it."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.