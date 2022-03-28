Will Smith and Chris Rock have shocking argument live during Oscars

Will Smith crashed the Oscar stage in a shocking moment as he attacked Chris Rock.

Chris appeared on stage to present Best Documentary and mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's new look, joking: "Jada, love you, GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it!"

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

But as Chris went to continue his speech, Will stormed the stage and punched Chris with the sound being picked up on his mic.

As Chris tried to continue talking, producers appeared to cut his mic.

The camera froze but then turned back on and was focused on Will who appeared to be screaming at Chris; the producers had also cut his sound.

Those inside the room said that there was awkward laugher when Will first walked on the stage to slap Chris, but once he returned to his seat and began screaming, "the room fell dead silent."

"During this break, Denzel [Washington] pulled Will aside to talk to him and they walk away from their seats together. Denzel now has his arm around Jada and is kneeling next to her even though the show has started," shared one reporter.