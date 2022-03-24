Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola looks just like her mom in stunning silky mini dress The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola has certainly taken after her famous mom. The 20-year-old looked the image of the TV star in a beautiful new photo she shared on Wednesday.

Lola delighted her followers by posting a gorgeous, rare snap that saw her rocking a silky green mini dress and white cowboy boots while enjoying her spring break from college in a mystery location. The aspiring singer appeared to be standing in a parking lot surrounded by palm trees while looking away from the camera.

Captioning several photos from her trip, Lola wrote: "See you on the flip side!" which indicates that she is now on her way back home to New York where she is currently a junior at NYU studying music.

Her followers were quick to react to the summery snaps, with one responding: "Beauty!!!" A second said: "You just keep getting more stunning," while others commented with heart-eyes emojis.

Lola is notoriously private, and Kelly previously revealed that her daughter rarely lets her share pictures of her online. However, to mark the end of 2021, Lola allowed her mom to post a lovely family photo featuring all five members of the Consuelos family.

Lola looked gorgeous during her spring break vacation

Kelly shared the picture on Instagram Stories, revealing it had been taken several New Year's Eves ago, showing everyone standing outside in a sunny-looking location.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are also parents to sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18. In September, Joaquin was the last of their children to leave home to attend university.

Unlike Michael and Lola who both studied and now live in New York, Joaquin is based in Michigan, making him a little further away from his parents and siblings.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos share three children

Speaking of her desire for her children to develop their independence while at college, Kelly previously said during an interview On Air with Ryan Seacrest: "College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person.

"So, when you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays local… if [Lola] feels homesick, I have to say to her, 'You can't come home. You have to work it out.'"

She continued: "I treat it like long distance. I did the same thing for my son… My main concern was, 'I don't know if you should be this close to home because I don't want you using home like it's your home. I want this to be your experience.'"

