Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos The TV host has something special coming up too

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son looks thoroughly unimpressed in amazing throwback photo

Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children steal the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly always makes sure to make a statement each time at the star-studded affair, donning a series of breathtaking gowns that have featured princess skirts, dramatic silhouettes, and jewels aplenty.

A large majority of the ones she showed off in her Stories were by Christian Siriano, featuring grand skirts and billowing silhouettes.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola looks just like her mom in stunning silky mini dress

And by her side in all of them was husband Mark Consuelos, looking as sharp as could be in an array of smart suits and looking adoringly at his wife.

Over the weekend, Kelly shared a snapshot of herself and Mark at the 2019 ceremony on her main feed as well, writing: "#fbf 2019 #Oscars One of those times it all came together nicely. (I’d like to thank whoever took this pic!)"

Kelly shared a stunning throwback of herself at the Oscars with Mark

Many fans were left absolutely stunned and flooded the comments section with heart emojis, as did Debi Mazar, while Sharon Stone commented: "Hello gorgeous."

Mark also chimed in, as he quipped: "I took the picture babe," to which Kelly cheekily just responded: "Very funny."

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares hilarious exchange with co-star Ryan Seacrest

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares new details from family vacation following return

Kelly and her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest have their own special ceremony planned, as they prepare to go live with their grand After Oscars Show on Monday morning.

Fans have been gearing up for some dramatic transformations from the two, as they've shared several clips of the various characters they will be turning into as they pay homage to the biggest films of the year.

The two hosts will be undergoing several transformations for their After Oscars Show

Kelly has already shown off her costumes for the characters of the leading ladies in House of Gucci and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Ryan will be dressing up as Spider Man, among others.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.