Will Smith reveals why Chris Rock's joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith was 'too much' as he finally apologises to the actor Following the assault, Will picked up his award for Best Actor

Will Smith has apologised to Chris Rock after slapping him in the face during the Academy Awards.

The actor, who minutes after the altercation ended up winning his first Oscar for Best Actor, released a lengthy statement via his Instagram.

Serena Williams reacts to Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he began his statement. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Finally apologising to Chris, he continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Will Smith took to the stage after Chris joked about Jada Pinket Smith's shaved head

He the apologised again to the Academy, saying: "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."

Will's apology came hours after the Oscars film academy condemned the King Richard star over the incident and announced a formal review.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith moments after the incident

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the Academy said in a statement.

Speaking about the incident, HELLO! magazine's Editor in Chief Rosie Nixon, who attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday and witnessed the moment alongside many Hollywood stars, said the slap was "shocking".

"This was such a missed opportunity. How I wish Will had stood up and shown his anger in a different way. Just a simple line would have done it: 'Hey Chris - think about the words coming out of your mouth and BE KIND'.

"What a headline-grabbing statement it could have been, for the right reasons. And perhaps he could have used his speech to shine a light on the condition of alopecia – to use this global platform to protect his wife publicly by using his words."

She added: "This presents a reminder that in ANY given situation, you have a choice: You can change the narrative and make your point in a powerful way, but always, with no exception, be the bigger person and choose to Be Kind."