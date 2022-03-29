Serena Williams speaks out after Will Smith's public apology to her family The star took to her Stories to share a brief message with her fans

Serena Williams is "so ready to go home" after an eventful Sunday at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

MORE: Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

The tennis star took to her Stories exactly an hour after Will Smith publicly apologised to Chris Rock after slapping him at the Academy Awards and judging by the video Serena posted, she is ready to put it all behind her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams takes to Instagram following Will Smith's apology

The star posted an fifteen-second clip showing her inside a private plane as she told her fans: "And that is a wrap, I am SO ready to go home, and… [breathes in and out]."

SEE: Celebrities react to Will Smith's shocking Chris Rock altercation

RELATED: Will Smith's fans convinced attack on Chris Rock was 'staged' after actor predicted 'chaos' hours earlier

Her video came just 58 minutes after Will posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram explaining why he had been deeply hurt by Chris' jokes before apologising to him, the Williams family and his King Richard family.

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian attended the Vanity Fair party together following the Oscars

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he wrote. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He added: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

The Smith family also attended the party

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world."

Apologising to Serena and sister Venus Williams, who were present at the awards show and were reportedly left shocked by his actions, he continued: "I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."

Serena first broke her silence moments after the altercation, telling fans via her Stories: "I just sat down 'cus I was like I gotta put that drink down."