Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation The Oscar winner slapped the comedian over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage on Sunday night and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.

WATCH: Serena Williams reacts to Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

She then followed this up with another video. "I just sat down 'cus I was like I gotta put that drink down" she began before cheers for another Academy Award winner erupted in the room around her, cutting her off.

After Chris made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head following her battle with alopecia while presenting the award for Best Documentary, Will left his seat in the audience. He then slapped Chris before telling him to "keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth".

Moments after the incident occurred, Will then picked up the Best Actor Award for his portrayal of Serena and sister Venus' father Richard Williams in the biopic, King Richard.

Will was apologetic in his acceptance speech

Returning to stage to accept the honour, Will was apologetic and gave a tearful acceptance speech in which he began by comparing himself to his King Richard character, who was a "fierce defender of his family."

"In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world," he said. "I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.

"I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine a light."

"Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," he said before expressing his hope that the Academy invites him back after the altercation.

