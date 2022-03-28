Will Smith's fans convinced attack on Chris Rock was 'staged' after actor predicted 'chaos' hours earlier The actor later made reference to the incident in his comments

Will Smith had a night to remember at this year's Oscars. The 53-year-old finally won his first Academy Award for best actor in King Richard, after three decades of acting and three nominations.

The night, however, was tainted when just minutes before being proclaimed the winner, the father-of-three walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock after the actor made an ill joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, a style she chose after sharing she has been suffering with alopecia.

While ABC, who aired the award's show, cut the sound, the mics were still live, and some territories aired the full scene.

Understandably, fans were left very confused and rushed to Will's Instagram for clarification – and many were certain it had all been staged as ahead of the Oscars, in his last post showing off his and Jada's outfits, Will declared: "Me 'n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos."

LAPD have since said that Chris Rock has declined to file a police report

He also added a comment on his own comment section hours later, adding: "You can't invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!"

"Did you really punch Chris Rock on TV?" one asked, whilst a second remarked: "Will please tell me that part with you & Chris Rock was staged! Cause what happened..? My tv started cutting up!"

"And Choose chaos you did," wrote a third, referring to his caption.

Jada and Will pictured moments after the incident took place

A fourth sentenced: "Y'all been choosing chaos for a while now I'm ready for it to stop."

Just moments after the altercation with Chris took place, Will won the Oscar for Best Actor and tearfully apologised to the Academy.

Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family, and in this time of my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world," Will began.

Will Smith appeared tearful during his speech

"I am being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people, and I know to do what we do you have to be able to take abuse and have people talk crazy about you, and in this business, you have to be able to have people disrespecting you and you have to smile and pretend it's ok," he continued.

"Denzel said a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment be careful as that is when the devil comes for you.' It's like, I want to be a vessel for love. I want to apologize to the Academy and fellow nominees."